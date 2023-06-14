Ex-Deloitte Workers Say Feds Can't Prove Trade Secrets Theft

By Ivan Moreno (June 14, 2023, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Two former Deloitte employees facing trade secrets theft and other charges over their work for a competitor have urged a West Virginia federal judge to dismiss parts of their 14-count indictment, arguing prosecutors can't support their allegation that they knowingly conspired to steal proprietary information....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS