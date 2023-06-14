Leon Cosgrove Beats DQ Bid In Fla. Over Use Of Bank Docs

By Emily Johnson (June 14, 2023, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has rejected a bid by former and current directors of a U.S. bank accused of operating under Venezuelan control to disqualify opposing counsel at Leon Cosgrove Jimenez LLC, finding that privileged documents the firm used are relevant to the allegations and that their content is unique....

