Meta Can't DQ Ex-Facebook Legal Intern In Texas Privacy Suit

By Lynn LaRowe (June 14, 2023, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A Texas state appellate panel on Wednesday rejected Meta Platforms Inc.'s argument that a Keller Postman LLC attorney can't represent the state in its lawsuit over the company's use of facial recognition technology because she was a summer intern in Facebook's legal department more than a decade ago....

