Amazon, Oofos Allege Online Stores Sold Counterfeit Shoes

By Dorothy Atkins (June 14, 2023, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Amazon and footwear maker Oofos Inc. sued the owners of 11 online stores in Washington federal court Wednesday, accusing them of selling knockoff Oofos shoes in the latest effort by the Seattle-based online retail giant to crack down on counterfeit sales on its platform....

