SEC Sued For Access To Unredacted Zuckerberg Depo

By Jessica Corso (June 14, 2023, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A policy adviser for an advocacy organization known as The Real Facebook Oversight Board recently sued the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in an attempt to gain access to an unredacted version of testimony that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave as part of the SEC's investigation into the Cambridge Analytica scandal....

