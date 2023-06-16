U.S. Will Fight Suit Seeking Records From Citgo Meeting

By Caroline Simson (June 16, 2023, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration intends to fight a PDVSA subsidiary's lawsuit accusing it of violating public disclosure law by failing to turn over documents from its closed-door meeting in January with a court-appointed special master that's related to a sales process for control of Citgo....

