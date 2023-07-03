Calif. Whistleblower Decision Signals Change For Employers

By Alison Tsao and Sophia Jimenez (July 3, 2023, 4:09 PM EDT) -- California Labor Code, Section 1102.5(b) prohibits employers from retaliating against "whistleblowing" employees for disclosing information about suspected violations of law to (1) a person with authority over the employee, (2) another employee who has the authority to investigate, discover or correct the violation, or (3) a government or law enforcement agency.[1]...

