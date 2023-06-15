Calif. Hotel Owner Wants 9th Circ. Redo Of Coverage Suit

By Riley Murdock (June 15, 2023, 3:36 PM EDT) -- The buyer of a California Red Roof Inn asked the Ninth Circuit to reconsider its May ruling rejecting the company's water damage claim, arguing that triable issues of fact still exist regarding whether it was properly assigned insurance rights from the hotel's previous owner....

