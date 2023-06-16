NJ Panel Revives Malpractice Suit Against NY Family Law Firm

By Jake Maher (June 16, 2023, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A Secaucus resident will have another chance at a malpractice case against his former divorce attorneys, a New Jersey appeals court has ruled, because the trial court that dismissed his suit only sent notice about oral arguments to the defendants and held them even though the plaintiff had no attorney....

