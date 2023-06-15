9th Circ. Urged To Resurface Swimmers' Sunken Antitrust Suit

By Katherine Smith (June 15, 2023, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A trio of swimmers and an independent national swimming federation have told the Ninth Circuit that a lower court created a flawed sports exception to laws overseeing group boycotts when it ruled in favor of the sport's international governing body and against their antitrust claims....

