Colo. EV Maker Says It's Accused Of 'Fraud By Hindsight'

By Daniel Ducassi (June 15, 2023, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Commercial electric-vehicle company Lightning eMotors has urged a Colorado federal judge to toss a shareholder suit alleging company leadership made false or misleading claims about future production capacity, arguing the investors behind the suit "fault defendants for failing to predict the future."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS