Occidental Can't Convince 2nd Circ. To Nix $392M Award

By Caroline Simson (June 15, 2023, 4:01 PM EDT) -- An Occidental Petroleum unit on Thursday failed to convince the Second Circuit to vacate a $392 million arbitral award issued to Andes Petroleum Ecuador Ltd. due to an undisclosed relationship between Andes' lead counsel and Occidental's appointed arbitrator....

