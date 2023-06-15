Funko Seeks End To 'Meritless' IPO Stock-Drop Suit

By Sydney Price (June 15, 2023, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Washington-based toymaker Funko urged a federal judge to toss a proposed class action by investors accusing it of making misleading statements in the runup to its $116 million November 2017 initial public offering, arguing that the suit is a carbon copy of pending state court litigation and that the statements investors claim were misleading are "puffery."...

