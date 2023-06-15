Colgate-Palmolive Wants Justices To Undo $300M ERISA Loss

By Kellie Mejdrich (June 15, 2023, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Colgate-Palmolive asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a federal benefits lawsuit from ex-workers alleging the company shorted their lump-sum retirement payouts, arguing the Second Circuit's decision upholding the company's $300 million loss conflicted with long-standing precedent and deepened two circuit splits....

