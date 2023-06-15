$6.7M Atty Fee Sought In Del. For Snap Inc. Charter Reforms

By Jeff Montgomery (June 15, 2023, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Directors of instant image-and-message sharing venture Snap Inc. and class attorneys have tentatively settled a stockholder class suit challenging charter amendments that benefited two company co-founders and shielded their control without a vote by or benefits for common shareholders....

