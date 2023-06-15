Chamber Urges 9th Circ. To Uphold End To Intel ERISA Suit

By Patrick Hoff (June 15, 2023, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce told the Ninth Circuit it shouldn't disturb the dismissal of a proposed class action claiming Intel Corp.'s 401(k) plan unlawfully spent billions on risky, poorly performing investments, arguing federal benefits law gives fiduciaries discretion and flexibility in choosing investment options....

