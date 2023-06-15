Sanctions For Atty Who Said Judges 'Owned By' Law Firms

By Y. Peter Kang (June 15, 2023, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A Florida appellate panel has sanctioned an attorney who said state judges are "owned by" Greenberg Traurig PA and Akerman LLP and who previously called the panel judges a slur and "scumbags," barring the attorney from lodging pro se filings due to his malicious personal attacks on the judiciary....

