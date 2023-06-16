9th Circ. Reverses Worker's Disability Benefits Denial

By Grace Elletson (June 16, 2023, 2:32 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit reversed a trial court's order denying an employee Social Security benefits, ruling that her case needs another look because an administrative law judge mischaracterized her work limitations, leading an expert to conclude she could handle certain jobs that may be beyond her abilities....

