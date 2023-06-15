Utility Co. Says Ill. Residents' RICO Suit Should Be Tossed

By Madeline Lyskawa (June 15, 2023, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Natural gas company Peoples Gas argued Thursday Illinois residents have not pled sufficient facts to back their claims the company conspired with a public relations firm to cover up the extent of natural gas contamination in an aquifer that provides drinking water, urging a federal judge to throw out the claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS