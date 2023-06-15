Pentagon Leak Suspect Indicted In Military Secrets Case

By Chris Villani (June 15, 2023, 6:50 PM EDT) -- An airman in the Massachusetts Air National Guard previously charged with leaking top secret military intelligence on the online platform Discord was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS