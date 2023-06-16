Google Gets Suit Over Free Software Promises Axed For Now

By Dorothy Atkins (June 16, 2023, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has trimmed a proposed class action alleging Google reneged on its promise to offer early adopters of its Workspace software free services, but let the consumers beef up their allegations and held that they plausibly alleged Google never terminated the agreement....

