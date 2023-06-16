Google Says Scammer Sells Business Owners False Promises

By Lauren Berg (June 16, 2023, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Google is going after an alleged scammer who creates online listings for businesses that don't exist and fills them with reviews from people who don't exist, saying in a lawsuit Friday that he tricks small-business owners into buying listings they wrongly believe are "at the top" of Google's search results....

