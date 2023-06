Ga. Doc Liable For Metal Poisoning False-Billing Scheme

By Parker Quinlan (June 16, 2023, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal jury has found a physician and his medical clinic liable for submitting fake diagnoses to Medicare to cover the cost of a treatment typically only covered by the program in rare cases, awarding $1.1 million in damages....

