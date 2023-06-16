Fed. Circ. Finds US Owes Farmers Flooding Loss Damages

By Quinn Wilson (June 16, 2023, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday rejected the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' appeal of a 2020 decision awarding farmers along the Missouri River more than $7 million for serial flooding of their land, and vacated the trial court's decision that the farmers were not eligible for damages for their crop loss....

