Purdue Seeks Ch. 11 Stay Extension To Implement Its Plan

By Vince Sullivan (June 16, 2023, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt drugmaker Purdue Pharma LP told a New York judge Friday that it does not anticipate any opposition to its motion to extend the Chapter 11 stay of litigation against nondebtor third parties that has been in place for several years, saying the termination of the stay would harm the implementation of its plan....

