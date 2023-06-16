Ascension Health Hit With Biometric Privacy Claims In Illinois

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 16, 2023, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Ascension, one of the largest private health care systems in the United States, was sued in Illinois state court Thursday by a proposed class of employees of a Chicago hospital who claim it violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by requiring them to scan their fingerprints for a medicine dispensing system without first securing their informed written consent....

