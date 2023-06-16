Texas High Court To Take On Fen-Phen Atty Malpractice Fight

By Jess Krochtengel (June 16, 2023, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to review a Houston personal injury attorney's attempt to end legal malpractice claims brought by about 4,000 clients who say they were overcharged for his work on a sprawling settlement over the diet drug fen-phen....

