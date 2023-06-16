Icahn-Owned IEH Auto Heads To Ch. 11 Liquidation

By Emily Lever (June 16, 2023, 10:24 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge Friday confirmed the Chapter 11 reorganization plan for IEH Auto Parts LLC, a company owned by billionaire Carl Icahn that is set to be liquidated after its assets were sold last month for $77 million....

