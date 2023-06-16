Texas House Warns Of 'Sham Trial' For AG Impeachment

By Lauren Castle (June 16, 2023, 10:30 PM EDT) -- The Texas House board charged with managing suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment implored the Senate committee setting rules for the upcoming trial to avoid a "sham trial" and consider disqualifying Paxton's wife, who is a state senator, from participating in the proceedings....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS