'Fearless Girl' Sculptor, Hedge Fund Both Violated Agreements

By Hailey Konnath (June 16, 2023, 11:02 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday said the sculptor behind the iconic "Fearless Girl" statue and State Street Global Advisors Trust Co., which commissioned its creation, both breached their agreements, deciding on some claims in their yearslong dispute and reserving others for trial....

