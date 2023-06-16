Family Slams Home Depot's DQ Bid In Mower Accident Suit

By Aaron West (June 16, 2023, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey family suing Home Depot after their 8-year-old daughter's foot was run over by a lawn mower is fighting the company's recent counterclaim against the father who was driving the mower and its subsequent bid to disqualify the family's legal team due to conflict of interest rules, according to a Friday filing....

