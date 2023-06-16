Bristol-Myers Joins Big Pharma Attack On Price Negotiating

By Hailey Konnath (June 16, 2023, 11:25 PM EDT) -- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. on Friday lobbed yet another challenge to landmark legislation allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, slamming the law as unconstitutional and not actually involving negotiations "in any ordinary sense of the word," according to a suit filed in New Jersey federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS