Enbridge Given 3 Years To Move Pipeline Off Wis. Reservation

By Caleb Symons (June 20, 2023, 2:34 PM EDT) -- Enbridge Energy Co. must remove an oil and natural gas pipeline from Wisconsin tribal land, a federal judge has ruled, giving the company three years to reroute its controversial Line 5 and ordering it to pay $5.2 million for trespassing....

