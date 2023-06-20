Inside Sales Reps Owed OT Pay, Judge Rules

By Abby Wargo (June 20, 2023, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge ruled that inside sales representatives for a plumbing and heating supply wholesaler had been incorrectly classified as non-overtime-exempt, granting the U.S. Department of Labor a partial win in its wage suit against the company but declining to decide on retaliation claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS