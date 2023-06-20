Old Dominion Seeks Ax Of Time Clock Fingerprint Data Suit

By Abby Wargo (June 20, 2023, 2:12 PM EDT) -- Old Dominion Freight urged an Illinois federal judge to toss a proposed class action alleging its timekeeping system unlawfully scans and stores employees' fingerprints without their permission, saying the workers expressly gave consent and can't yet show any injury....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS