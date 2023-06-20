Feds Seek 7 Years, Crypto Thief Seeks 'Time Served'

By Dorothy Atkins (June 20, 2023, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A U.K. citizen who pled guilty to a wide range of online crimes, including "swatting" executives and a California teenager, hacking celebrity Twitter accounts and stealing $800,000 in cryptocurrency, asked a New York federal judge Monday for a lenient sentence of time served, while prosecutors pushed for seven years behind bars....

