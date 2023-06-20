NFL Fans Settle Suit Over Nixed Hall Of Fame Game For $750K

By Elaine Briseño (June 20, 2023, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A protracted scuffle between the Pro Football Hall of Fame and NFL fans who bought tickets in 2016 to a game that never took place has ended in a settlement of up to $750,000 that will allow class members to be reimbursed for the price of the ticket, air, train and bus fare, lodging, ground transportation and parking....

