Ga. Power Seeks Atty Fees After Escaping Barn Fire Suit

By Tom Lotshaw (June 20, 2023, 2:52 PM EDT) -- Georgia Power Co. has asked a Georgia state judge to award it about $192,000 in attorney fees and costs because it offered to settle a lawsuit it escaped on appeal that alleged work by its service techs caused a barn fire that hurt two people and killed multiple horses....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS