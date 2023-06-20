Gilstrap Rules KPN Can't Have Atty Fees In $32M Patent Win

By Lauren Castle (June 20, 2023, 7:31 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap ruled Tuesday that Dutch telecommunications company KPN can't receive attorney fees and expert costs on top of its $31.5 million patent infringement lawsuit win, finding that the case isn't exceptional and that Swedish rival Ericsson was previously sanctioned for its trial conduct....

