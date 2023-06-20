Tech Firms Owe Share Of Broadband Costs, ISP Group Says

By Christopher Cole (June 20, 2023, 6:50 PM EDT) -- While the U.S. government was right to criticize a European proposal of direct payments from tech firms to help internet service providers pay for deployment, firms that create huge traffic volumes nevertheless need to chip in for public-sector connectivity programs, a group representing ISPs said....

