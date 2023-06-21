11th Circ. Says Insurance Co. Still Owes $1M For Worker Injury

By David Minsky (June 21, 2023, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has reaffirmed a lower-court judgment that an insurance carrier owes $1 million over a worker paralyzed in an on-the-job incident at a Florida construction site, saying that the company failed to raise a timely legal argument despite a recent Supreme Court decision....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS