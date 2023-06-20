Ligado Says Iridium 'Badly Misrepresents' Canada Ruling

By Nadia Dreid (June 20, 2023, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Satellite giant Iridium is trying to "sow uncertainty" over Ligado Networks' Federal Communications Commission-approved entrance into the L-band by mischaracterizing a recent decision from a Canadian regulator that declined to give Ligado the same permission, Ligado told the agency....

