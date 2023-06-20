Six Flags Not Liable For Woman's Injury Fleeing From Clown

By Mike Curley (June 20, 2023, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A Missouri appeals court ruled Tuesday that Six Flags St. Louis had no duty to protect a guest from injury when an actor dressed as a clown frightened and allegedly chased her during a Halloween-themed event she voluntarily attended, tossing the woman's injury claims....

