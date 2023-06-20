Licensing Group Sues EA Over Athlete NIL Use In Video Game

By Elaine Briseño (June 20, 2023, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A brand management agency's lawsuit, which accuses Electronic Arts Inc. of exploiting student athletes by using their name, image and likeness in an upcoming college football video game series with no compensation, was removed to California federal court Tuesday by the video game publisher....

