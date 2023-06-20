4th Circ. OKs Ban On Asbestos Suits Against Georgia-Pacific

By Vince Sullivan (June 20, 2023, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit upheld a bankruptcy court's injunction in the case of Bestwall LLC that bars asbestos injury litigation against nondebtor Georgia-Pacific, saying in a 2-1 decision Tuesday that the bankruptcy court had the required jurisdiction and applied the correct standard in approving the injunction....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS