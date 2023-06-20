7th Circ. Backs TRT-Maker Actavis In Man's Heart Attack Suit

By Henrik Nilsson (June 20, 2023, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a lower court's ruling not to give a new trial to a man who opted out of a global settlement with Actavis over allegations that the company's testosterone replacement drug caused heart attacks, saying that newly surfaced research documents did not favor him....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS