MASN To Pay Both Orioles, Nationals In TV Rights Settlement

By Hailey Konnath (June 20, 2023, 11:00 PM EDT) -- The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network has agreed to pay approximately $100 million in fees apiece to both the Washington Nationals and the Baltimore Orioles to resolve a portion of their decadelong battle over annual telecast rights payouts, a person familiar with the case confirmed Tuesday....

