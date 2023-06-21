Consumers Say Coca-Cola's Soda Water Arguments Fall Flat

By Madeline Lyskawa (June 21, 2023, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of consumers urged an Illinois federal judge to keep intact their false ad suit against Coca-Cola over artificial sweeteners in its Fresca soda water, saying the company's arguments seeking to ax their claims are unsupported by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's own statements and federal requirements and simply fall flat....

