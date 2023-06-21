Chancery Says Investor Deserves Fee For Telepathy Labs Suit

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 21, 2023, 3:12 PM EDT) -- A New York investor that sued chatbot company Telepathy Labs Inc. for defective corporate acts carried out by its one-member board conferred a "rather substantial benefit" on the company through the litigation and deserves a fee award for bringing the suit, a Delaware Chancery vice chancellor said Wednesday....

