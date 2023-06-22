US Expands Sanctions To Myanmar's Defense Ministry, Banks

By Rae Ann Varona (June 22, 2023, 3:19 PM EDT) -- The United States hit Myanmar's Ministry of Defense and two state-owned banks with sanctions for facilitating transactions with foreign sources to obtain weapons and other goods used by the country's military regime, the U.S. Treasury Department has announced....

